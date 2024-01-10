ERCOT Weather Watch issued ahead of cold front next week

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from January 15 to 17 ahead of the cold front that's expected to bring freezing temperatures across Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) operates the state’s power grid.

They say they're expecting higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves, but grid conditions are expected to be normal.

MORE: Austin weather: First freeze of 2024 could be coming

ERCOT says it is monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

You can monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.

ERCOT is also encouraging everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).