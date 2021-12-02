Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December 2021 in Texas

Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for December.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $308 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. More than 1.5 million SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by December 31.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The emergency December allotments are in addition to the more than $5.1 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, online or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

