Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December in Texas

Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for the month of December amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $204 million in benefits.

"The extension of these emergency SNAP benefits ensures that Texans can continue to provide nutritious food for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Abbott. "I thank the USDA for their ongoing partnership as we provide the support and resources that Texas families need during this time."

The governor says the emergency December allotments are in addition to the almost $1.7 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and November. HHSC received federal approval from the USDA to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, online or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

