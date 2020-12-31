Emergency SNAP benefits in Texas extended for January with increase

article

Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended another month amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and recipients will see an additional 15 percent increase in January.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $204 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for January.

Officials say recipients will also see a 15 percent increase in their total benefits in January due to recently passed federal legislation.

"Thank you to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for extending these benefits and increasing the amount of benefits that Texas families will receive," said Governor Abbott. "These emergency SNAP benefits continue to help put food on the table for many Texas families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

The governor’s office says HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

According to officials, beginning in January, recipients will receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until June 2021. The additional 15 percent increase and the emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by Jan. 23.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.