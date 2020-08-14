Emotional support dog stolen in Arlington car theft reunited with owner
ARLINGTON, Texas - An emotional support dog was reunited with its owner in Arlington, Texas, three days after the owner’s car was stolen with the dog still inside.
Charlotte, a 10-year-old female pit bull, is a service dog with 22Kill, a nonprofit organization providing mental wellness programs for veterans.
Her owner, Taija Horne, a worker with the organization, said Charlotte was stolen along with her car from a parking lot on Matlock Road Sunday afternoon, according to reports.
Police said they located the stolen vehicle and Charlotte at a residence in south Arlington Wednesday afternoon and reunited Charlotte with Horne.
Storyful contributed to this article