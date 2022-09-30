New medical tech manufacturing facility opens in Austin

A new state-of-the-art medical technology manufacturing facility has opened in Austin.

Enovis Corporation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new 40,000-square-foot center which complements the company's existing 75,000-square-foot facility.

The center will employ an additional 100 team members to help support increased demand for reconstructive hip, knee and shoulder implants.

The opening of the new facility brings additional employment opportunities with benefits to the Austin area, including roles focused on distribution support, metal finishing, CNC machining, and clean room operations.

Enovis says it employs more than 5,000 team members across the world and recently launched ARVIS®, the only FDA-cleared augmented reality surgical guidance system designed specifically to improve both total hip and knee replacement surgery.