Enrollment deadline approaches for the Texas Tuition Promise Fund

Texas families have through July 31 to enroll their newborns in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund and pay this academic year's rates for all or some future tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental institutions.

Newborns are children younger than 1 year of age at the time of enrollment.

"For parents of newborns, saving for college may not always be top of mind," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. "That’s why we’re reminding new parents to take advantage of the opportunity to lock in this year’s rates before next year’s rates go into effect on Sept. 1."

Under the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state's prepaid college tuition program, participants can purchase tuition units and lock in the costs of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities based on today's prices.

The plan can also be used at Texas medical and dental institutions, private Texas colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, and career schools or eligible apprenticeship programs, where tuition is not locked in and the benefits and payouts would be based on the transfer value.

Enrollment at 2020-21 prices closed on Feb. 28 for children 1 year of age and older.

The next annual enrollment period begins on Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college costs for the 2021-22 school year.

Complete plan information, including the plan description and agreement, current sales prices, enrollment forms, and more is available online or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.

The program’s outreach team also offers free webinars to provide an overview of the plan and discuss the different tuition unit types and payment options, as well as provide information about Texas Match the Promise Foundation matching scholarship opportunities. Go to the Texas Tuition Promise Fund website for information about how to register to attend upcoming webinars.

