ERCOT announces new peak demand records page on its website
AUSTIN, Texas - ERCOT now has a peak demand records page on its website that gives Texans more information on grid operations.
This comes after 10 all-time peak demand records were set this summer.
Grid managers say this does not count instant load spike. Rather, this side looks at demand across a full hour.
Officials say this is part of an effort to increase transparency of grid operations.