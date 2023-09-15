Expand / Collapse search

ERCOT announces new peak demand records page on its website

ERCOT now has a peak demand records page on its website that gives Texans more information on grid operations.

AUSTIN, Texas - ERCOT now has a peak demand records page on its website that gives Texans more information on grid operations.

This comes after 10 all-time peak demand records were set this summer.

Grid managers say this does not count instant load spike. Rather, this side looks at demand across a full hour.

Officials say this is part of an effort to increase transparency of grid operations.