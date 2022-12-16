ERCOT monitoring changing weather, says it expects to meet demand

A series of cold fronts are heading toward Texas, and ERCOT says it's closely monitoring the weather changes.

Right now, ERCOT is expecting sufficient generation to meet demand. It says it will continue to provide updates.

Over the past 18 months, ERCOT says it has worked closely with the Public Utility Commission and elected officials to implement reforms and increase grid reliability, including weatherization, bringing more generation online sooner if needed, and purchasing more reserve power.

"Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority. As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable," said Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO. "We will keep the public informed as weather conditions change throughout the coming week."

ERCOT says it has made the following improvements:

Weatherization and Inspections . Electric generation units and transmission facilities weatherize and are inspected by ERCOT.

Firm Fuel Supply Service . An additional source of fuel onsite for generators benefits the grid by providing a redundant, or additional, fuel source should there be a natural gas scarcity.

Scheduled Maintenance Period . ERCOT has worked with generators and transmission operators to schedule their maintenance so they could prepare their equipment for winter.

Fast Frequency Response Service . This is a new addition to ERCOT's ancillary services that provides a group of generators that can power up quickly during operating conditions that change rapidly.

Reliability Unit Commitments . ERCOT says it can bring more generation online sooner when needed.

Critical Supply Chain and Critical Infrastructure Map . This map was created to share the locations and connectivity of all the critical parts of the Texas power infrastructure.

Improved Communications. Agencies are seeing improved communications through both the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Energy Reliability Council.

You can monitor current conditions on the ERCOT app or website on the Grid and Market Conditions page, follow them on social media, or subscribe to ERCOT alerts at EmergencyAlerts.