ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power again Friday due to 'tight grid conditions'

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, is once again asking Texans to conserve power.

ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal on August 25, from 3 to 9 p.m., because operating reserves are expected to be low for several hours.

ERCOT says that's because of low wind and high demand.

"Yesterday, ERCOT avoided emergency operations due to the conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses, combined with timely rainfall in the Houston area, improved wind conditions, and additional grid reliability tools," The Public Utility Commission said.

PUCT says there will be ‘tight grid conditions’ again Friday and these conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.

ERCOT is asking businesses and residents to conserve electricity on August 25 if it's safe to do so. Officials are asking people to stay tuned to communications because there may be additional Conservation Appeals this weekend.

Tips to help reduce energy usage

Raise your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., washer/dryer etc.).

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.

Commercial Business: Turn off any lights and office equipment (or place in sleep mode) when space not in use.

Commercial Business: Turn off air-conditioning/heating outside of business hours.

For more information, energy-saving tips, and to sign up for ERCOT emails, visit: http://bit.ly/45mklFp.