Expand / Collapse search

ERCOT issues conservation appeal Aug. 24

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve energy due to extreme temperatures and near-record demand.

According to the ERCOT X (formerly Twitter) account, ERCOT issued a Conversation Appeal on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., citing extreme temperatures, continued near-record demand and forecasted low wind-power generation.

ERCOT says tight grid conditions are expected this afternoon into the evening.

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so.

ERCOT issues Weather Watch

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for the latter half of this week, just 24 hours after its third conservation notice for this summer.

RELATED: ERCOT issues Voluntary Conservation notice Aug. 17

Tips on how to save energy and other information can be found here.