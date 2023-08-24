ERCOT issues conservation appeal Aug. 24

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve energy due to extreme temperatures and near-record demand.

According to the ERCOT X (formerly Twitter) account, ERCOT issued a Conversation Appeal on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., citing extreme temperatures, continued near-record demand and forecasted low wind-power generation.

ERCOT says tight grid conditions are expected this afternoon into the evening.

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so.

