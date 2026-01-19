ERCOT says Texas power grid ready for possible winter storm this week

The Brief Winter weather along with an arctic blast are expected to impact Texas later this week. The threat reminds some people of the 2021 winter storm that turned deadly when millions of homes lost power across Texas. ERCOT, the agency charged with managing the bulk of the Texas power grid, anticipates being able to meet demand this winter.



The possibility of a winter storm impacting Texas this week has some residents nervous about a repeat of a 2021 winter storm that turned deadly when millions across the state lost power for days at a time.

While details about the storm are still coming into focus, forecasters across Texas are keeping a close eye on the end of the week. That is when an arctic blast, which is expected to arrive, could be accompanied by snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A possible winter storm could impact not just Texas by a large swath of the southern U.S. later this week. (FOX Weather)

The backstory:

A similar kind of storm led to widespread power outages across the state in February 2021. Texans in the state’s largest cities and everywhere in between lost power for days amid the coldest temperatures in a decade. The result was more than 200 deaths.

What they're saying:

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency charged with managing the bulk of the state’s power grid, said in a statement Monday they anticipate ample supply to meet demand this winter, based on expected weather conditions.

"ERCOT will continue to deploy all available resources to manage the grid reliably and coordinate closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation providers, and transmission utilities," the agency said in the statement.

ERCOT touted improvements such as a contingency reserve and a scheduled maintenance period that have been instituted since 2021.