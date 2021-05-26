ERCOT to conduct test of emergency notification system

As the Electric Reliability Council of Texas prepares for the oncoming summer months, the grid operator says it will test its automated emergency grid conditions communication system Wednesday, May 26.

ERCOT says the test will begin at approximately 7 p.m.

This is one of the many preparations ERCOT says it is making ahead of the estimated record-high energy consumption of the coming summer months.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

During this time, test messages will be deployed and/or sent to multiple ERCOT communications channels at the beginning and end of the test, including:

