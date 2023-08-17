ERCOT issues Voluntary Conservation notice Aug. 17

ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for Thursday, Aug. 17.

Texans are being asked to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage, if it is safe to do so, due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, and lower reserves.

The notice will be in effect from 3 to 8 p.m. CST.

ERCOT is also requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

ERCOT says it is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time.

Those experiencing outages are advised it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability and to check with their local electric provider for more information.

