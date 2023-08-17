Austin weather: Thursday could be the hottest day of the year

The extreme and dangerous heat is back in Central Texas.

All of the area is under an Excessive Heat Warning again from noon to 9 p.m. today.

It's been feeling a little bit better lately but today we are gearing up for the hottest day of the year with a high of 109 degrees. We have a chance to break a record that has been around for 100 years.

The wildfire risk is at Level 4 status again so please no outdoor burning and be very cautious about starting sparks today.

The heatwave will roll on through the weekend but next week could get very interesting with a tropical low in the Gulf.

We will talk more about the possible welcome changes for next week coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

