ERCOT issues another weather watch as temperatures skyrocket

ERCOT has issued a weather watch until Friday because of forecasted higher temperatures and higher electrical demand.

ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal, but operating reserves may be lower.

"It does mean that the grid is under tighter conditions. It doesn't mean that there's, you know, an imminent issue that the grid is gonna go down or anything like that," said Joshua Rhodes, a research scientist at the University of Texas.

Last Monday ERCOT set a new June peak demand record. The supply and demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record this week.

"I don't see any way to stop electricity from growing. We're just gonna have to make sure that we're able to produce enough of it," Rhodes said.

Some ways to help: reducing energy usage.

"Certainly when you're trying to conserve, conserve energy in a situation like this, that can be very helpful," Austin Energy spokesperson Matt Mitchell said.

Experts suggest raising your thermostat by a degree or two can also save money.

"The Home HVAC systems are the biggest draw on energy across the statewide grid. Simply because we have so many different homes and, and so many units, individual units that are working to keep those households cool. So if you can raise your thermostat by a few degrees and it is safe to do so, we encourage that that happen. If you have central air do not close the vents in unused rooms, this can increase pressure and cause duct leaks and then those duct leaks create very inefficient H VAC systems.," Mitchell said.

Mitchell also encourages people to close shades and curtains and to unplug appliances, chargers and electric devices when they're not being used.

"It really makes a difference in keeping your house cooler and therefore, meaning that your, your HVAC system doesn't kick on as often," Mitchell said.

Rhodes says energy from solar and wind is helping grid conditions.

So far, ERCOT has not issued a conservation notice.