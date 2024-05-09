Austin weather: Severe storms possible Thursday

We are going to get a lot thrown at us in the next 24 hours.

Thursday we will go from foggy to stormy.

Much of the area is under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 11 a.m. Use caution on the roads with the low visibility in place.

The weather will turn partly cloudy, hot and steamy in advance of the front which will enter the picture this evening.

Something has to give with the front colliding with the summer-like feeling.

Storms increase this evening and some of them could turn severe.

Much of Central Texas is in an enhanced risk of severe storms with the main concern being large hail.

Stay weather aware and make sure you start your day with us on FOX 7 Austin for the latest forecast.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.