ERCOT issues Weather Watch for Sept. 6-8

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Sept. 6-8.

The grid operator says the watch is due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves, but that grid conditions are expected to be normal.

ERCOT also adds that there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

ERCOT set a new September peak demand record of 78,459 MW on Monday, surpassing the previous September peak of 72,370 MW set in 2021.

The current all-time peak demand record of 85,435 MW was set on August 10. This summer, ERCOT set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

Texans can monitor current and extended grid conditions online.

ERCOT also recommends Texans sign up for TXANS notifications and ERCOT Emergency Alerts.

Residents can also reduce electric use during peak demand times to help save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage.