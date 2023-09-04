Lake levels remain low as boaters hit the water for Labor Day

A small group of boaters hit the water on Lake Travis for Labor Day as lake levels remain at 38 percent for nearly a week, according to Water Data for Texas.

"The lake right now, I think there is only one boat ramp open so if people can't get on the boat ramps it effects not only our business, but all the other businesses on the lake as well as some of the county parks. This weekend looking out towards Windy Point and Hippy Hollow crowds were nowhere this size they have been in years past," says Jody Theriot, The Oasis on Lake Travis general manager

Studies from Water Data for Texas show this time last year, Lake Travis was 51 percent full.

"It was low, but it was nowhere near as low as this was it was a really good year for us all the other businesses on the lake as well as a lot more boat traffic, we didn’t have near sometimes island being shown like it was, and it was just busy all the way around," says Theriot.

Theriot is the General Manager at the Oasis on Lake Travis. He says the record-high temperatures are the cause of the slow traffic for him and surrounding businesses.

"It is definitely a little less than years past it’s contributed to the consistent hundred degree heat we are taking a wallet with the number of days of just being well over a hundred effecting business big time," said Theriot.

"I mean it’s really hot there’s no question about that, it’s really hot," says Maurice Brown, a visitor at The Oasis on Lake Travis.

"I myself wouldn’t want to come sit outside and eat anything in a hundred-degree heat, let alone 110. We got a mister system and fans, and it doesn’t help blowing hot air around," says Theriot.

Theriot says the lake views are helping with the lack of customers at the restaurant.

"The view is awesome here, and we wanted to see the sunset which will be really nice, so I mean there are way more positives than negatives to it, it’s just hot," said Brown.

"It’s definitely impacting the sales we are known as the sunset capital of Texas people are starting to come out," says Theriot.