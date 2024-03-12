Eric Carmen, 'All By Myself,' 'Hungry Eyes' singer, dies at 74

article

Eric Carmen, who became known as the frontman of the Raspberries before achieving success as a solo artist with hits like "All By Myself," "Hungry Eyes" and "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again," has died. He was 74.

The news was announced in a message on the singer’s website , signed by his wife, Amy Carmen. It said Carmen died "in his sleep" over the weekend.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend," the message reads.

"It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss," it added.

"Love Is All That Matters...Faithful and Forever," ended the message, a nod to Carmen’s 1977 song "Love Is All That Matters" from his solo album "Boats Against the Current."

A cause of death was not immediately shared.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.