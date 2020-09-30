Evictions suspended in Austin-Travis County through December

Evictions in Austin and Travis County have been suspended through the end of the year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler signed an updated order Wednesday which extended and updated the restrictions related to eviction notices through December 31. The city says this is the same expiration date as for the CDC order about residential evictions.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Evictions in Austin and Travis County have been suspended through the end of the year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The Austin order prohibits issuing notices to vacate to:

residential tenants who fail to pay rent and the amount is $2,475 or less per month

residential tenants who fail to pay rent and have provided the landlord with a CDC declaration

commercial tenants who operate a childcare business, live music venue, arts venue, or restaurant/bar

Advertisement

RELATED: CDC directs halt to renter evictions through end of 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

However, a landlord may issue a notice to vacate if the actions of the tenant, their household members, customers, employees or guest pose an "imminent threat" of:

physical harm to the property owner or their employees, or other tenants, including within the household

criminal activity

property damage that interferes with the use of a dwelling occupied by other tenants

Notices can also be issued if an insured casualty loss such as fire, smoke, hail, explosion, or a similar cause makes the property totally unusable.

RELATED: FOX 7 Discussion: Rules for renters, evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

The order also prohibits property owners from removing tenants' property or excluding them and prohibits the seizure of a tenant's nonexempt property subject to liens. Violating the order is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000.

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe signed a similar order for the county on Wednesday, suspending eviction notices through December 31 for:

residential tenants who fail to pay rent and the amount is $2,475 or less per month

residential tenants who fail to pay rent and have provided the landlord with a CDC declaration and are included as part of the Justices of the Peace Standing Order

The Justices of the Peace Standing Order says that after September 30, trials in residential eviction cases are automatically abated until December 31 if the grounds for eviction are solely because of non-payment of rent and the tenant's monthly payment is $2,475 or less.

READ THE FULL TRAVIS COUNTY ORDER BELOW

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.