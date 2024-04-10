Ex-NBA player Ben McLemore accused of rape, sexual abuse in Oregon

article

Ben McLemore, a former NBA first-round draft pick who was a standout player at Kansas, was arrested on Wednesday on rape and sexual abuse charges in Oregon .

McLemore, 31, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, according to online jail records.

He was expected to be arraigned in Clackamas County Circuit Court later Wednesday, according to Fox 12 Oregon .

The Sacramento Kings selected McLemore with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2013 draft. He played four seasons with the Kings before he joined the Memphis Grizzlies. He had a second stint with the Kings in 2018-19 but had move on from them again after that season.

He bounced from the Houston Rockets to the Los Angeles Lakers and finally to the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season. Since then, he has played in China, Greece and Spain.

He averaged 9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 556 NBA games over the course of his career. He was unable to live up to the hype around him out of Kansas.

With the Jayhawks , he was an All-Big 12 selection in his freshman season. He averaged 15.9 points per game. Kansas got to the Sweet 16 that year but lost to Michigan.

