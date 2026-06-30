Expect a massive state trooper presence on Texas roads this Fourth of July weekend

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The Brief Texas Highway Patrol troopers will heavily increase road enforcement from July 2 through July 5 to target speeding, DWI, and distracted driving. The safety crackdown comes as millions of Texans prepare to travel for the historic 250th anniversary of the United States. Drivers are reminded to designate sober drivers, obey the "Move Over, Slow Down" law for stopped emergency vehicles, and clear minor crashes from active lanes.



The Texas Department of Public Safety is ramping up traffic enforcement for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend as millions of Texans prepare to travel for the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Stepped-up holiday patrols

Increased numbers of Texas Highway Patrol troopers will be on the roads from July 2 through July 5 as part of Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, or CARE. The specialized campaign targets speeding, impaired driving, and violations of the state's "Move Over, Slow Down" law.

What they're saying:

"The Fourth of July is particularly special this year, with more travel and larger events planned in celebration of our nation’s 250th birthday – so safety must remain top of mind," Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee said in a statement. "As you gather with family and friends to celebrate this historic holiday, remember to make smart choices and be aware of your surroundings."

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By the numbers:

During the same enforcement period last year, state troopers issued more than 64,241 citations and warnings. That total included 5,042 tickets for speeding, 1,632 for driving without insurance, and 398 for seat belt or child restraint violations. The enforcement period also resulted in 277 driving-while-intoxicated arrests and 281 felony arrests.

What you can do:

State officials are urging drivers to designate a sober driver if they plan to drink, eliminate distractions, and always wear seat belts. Under Texas law, motorists must also move over or slow down for emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and highway construction crews stopped on the shoulder with activated lights. DPS reported that troopers have already cited motorists for more than 8,828 "Move Over, Slow Down" violations so far in 2026.

Drivers involved in minor, non-injury accidents are also reminded of the state's "Steer It, Clear It" law, which requires motorists to move operable vehicles out of active traffic lanes to prevent secondary crashes and congestion.

With large crowds expected at parades, festivals, and community celebrations across the state, DPS is also asking the public to report any suspicious activity through the iWatchTexas mobile app or website. Officials emphasized that the iWatchTexas program is confidential but should not be used for emergencies, which should be directed to 911.