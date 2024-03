Former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York made a surprise appearance, moments before President Joe Biden began his address to Americans Thursday night for the annual State of the Union Address.

The disgraced congressman could be seen seated near the aisle on the GOP side.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Former U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) (L) sits with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. This is Biden’s last State of the Union address before the general election this coming November. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

As a former member of Congress who was not convicted of any criminal charges--Santos retains the right to access the House floor.

"This will haunt them in the future where mere allegations are sufficient to have members removed from office when duly elected by their people in their respective states and districts…" — Former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York

Santos told reporters it was his first time being inside since he was booted from the House of Representatives late last year.

"I was just visiting with some of my colleagues in a very bipartisan fashion," Santos said FOX 5 DC reported.

In one of Santos's last formal appearances, he warned lawmakers they would regret removing a member before they have had their day in court.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Former U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) attends U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. This is Bi Expand

"This will haunt them in the future where mere allegations are sufficient to have members removed from office when duly elected by their people in their respective states and districts," Santos said.

Santos was expelled in a 311-114 vote in Dec. 2023, after a blistering House Ethics Committee report that accused him of breaking federal law proved decisive.

Santos fought the expulsion effort leading up to the vote, even leading his own defense on the House floor and in press conferences.

Representative George Santos, a Republican from New York, prior to a television interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Several reports began to emerge that Santos had lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree.

Many said his presence in the House became a distraction and an embarrassment to the Republican party.