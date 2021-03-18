Exploring caverns and other fun activities at Natural Bridge Caverns

While there's a lot of natural beauty to explore at Natural Bridge Caverns there are also a lot of other fun activities you and the whole family can enjoy.

Natural Bridge Caverns is located about 30 minutes north of downtown San Antonio so it's a short drive from the Austin area. It's owned and operated by the Wuest family and is a designated State Historical Site, National Natural Landmark, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The caverns were discovered more than 60 years ago and there are still parts that are being found. In 2019, a never-before-seen passage was unearthed in what was the largest discovery within Texas' largest cavern system since 1967.

Above ground, there are also several surface attractions including a maze, gem and fossil mining, and the Twisted Trails.