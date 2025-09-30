VIDEO: Explosion at Firefly Aerospace rocket testing stand in Burnet County

The Brief An explosion at a rocket testing stand happened in Briggs on Sept. 29 The fireball from a Firefly Aerospace test stand in was captured by a security camera A damage assessment is now underway



A damage assessment is underway at the Firefly Aerospace rocket facility in Briggs.

There was an explosion on a test stand where the first stage of a rocket was being checked out.

The backstory:

The fireball that erupted Monday afternoon from a Firefly Aerospace test stand in Briggs was captured by a security camera.

"I was swapping tools out and looking at it, as I always do, and you see a fireball," said David Davis, who witnessed the explosion.

David Davis was working in the back lot of Harold’s Auto Parts. He was expecting another routine test from the company’s rocket ranch complex.

"And then an explosion. After that, you see shrapnel fly up and feel it in your chest, and I was thinking it ain't right, something ain't right. I got a hold of the boss and said, check this out," said Davis.

The blast, which sent a dark black cloud high above the complex, was followed about 20 seconds later by a second fireball. Davis eventually was able to record some of his own images with his phone.

He said looking at it again, a day later, offers some new perspective.

"I can see how people would be scared of it for sure that something could go wrong or you could catch some debris from it or catch the place on fire as well," said Davis.

On Tuesday, the charred test stand was going through a damage assessment. In a statement from Firefly, officials said they were testing the first stage of an Alpha 7 Rocket, which was lost in the blast.

No other facilities were impacted and there were no injuries.

The test stand is located near the North Burnet County Fire Department. Crews were on the scene about three minutes after the blast. The quick response is because crews are put on standby when tests are done.

The main concern was a grass fire around the test stand, which was quickly put out. An initial review of the fire suppression and containment measures at the site indicated they operated properly. An after-action review regarding the blast is expected to take place next week.

Residents said the incident was not a cause of alarm to them.

"It happens, so it's not normal, but it's just another day out here living in the country," said Saul Ayala, who works at a local convenience store.

Officials at Firefly say regular testing is part of the company's philosophy and helps engineers make design.

Testing has not been suspended because of the incident.

If you would like a notification about testing days, click here.