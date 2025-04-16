APD detonates "explosive material" in South Austin; 1 person detained

The Brief APD detonated "explosive material" found in South Austin Residents were evacuated and asked to avoid the area of Frate Braker Road The road has opened to some traffic as seen by FOX 7 Austin crews



The Austin Police Department's Bomb Squad detonated "explosive material" in South Austin.

APD says the scene is now safe.

What we know:

APD says that around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, officers responded to a call about a possible "explosive device" in the 2400 block of Vintage Steve Road, which is off Frate Barker Road and Brodie Lane.

Map showing where the explosive material will be detonated

APD's Bomb Squad and ATF responded and processed the scene, and further investigation determined the "only way" to safely detonate some of the material inside a residence is to detonate on-site.

APD says residents in the area were evacuated and that all necessary precautions were taken.

Hear the blast

The detonation happened around 5:10 p.m. April 16.

One person has been detained.