"Explosive material" in South Austin: New details about suspect, investigation revealse

The Brief City officials spoke on Wednesday's detonation of "explosive materials" in South Austin. APD Chief Lisa Davis provided new details on the detained suspect and the investigation. Mayor Kirk Watson also provided an update on the house explosion in Northwest Austin.



City of Austin officials are set to hold a news conference on the "explosive materials" that were detonated in a South Austin home on Wednesday evening.

Mayor Kirk Watson and Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis spoke from City Hall about the South Austin incident, as well as Sunday's house explosion in Northwest Austin.

New details revealed

What we know:

Austin police chief Lisa Davis revealed more details about the investigation and shared the name of the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 66-year-old Steven Blake Aldrich. He is currently in the Travis County Jail on a third-degree felony charge for having components of explosives.

"Explosive materials" detonated in South Austin home

The backstory:

Austin police say that on April 15 at around 3:13 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a possible explosive device in the 2400 block of Vintage Stave Road. This is off Frate Barker Road between Brodie Lane and Menchaca Road in South Austin.

APD's Bomb Squad and ATF responded and processed the scene, and further investigation determined the "only way" to safely detonate some of the material inside a residence is to detonate it onsite.

APD says residents in the area were evacuated and that all necessary precautions were taken.

Hear the blast

The detonation happened around 5:10 p.m. April 16.

One person has been detained.

APD later said that there was "major damage" to the home that contained the explosive materials and "minor damage" to the siding of the house next door.

Photo of the home after the detonation in South Austin.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what exactly the "explosive material" was or why it could not be removed from the site before detonation.

There is also no information currently on who was detained and what if any charges could result from this.