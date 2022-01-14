Expo Center drive-thru vaccine clinic canceled due to winter weather

Travis County announced that the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine at the Expo Center originally scheduled for Jan. 15 and 16, has been canceled due to weather concerns.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that cold and windy weather is expected to travel through the Austin area tonight and tomorrow. The wind is said to reach up to 35-50 mph, according to NWS.

Travis County and Austin Public Health are holding additional vaccine clinics in various locations from Jan. 14-17.

A list of vaccine locations can be found using Travis County's online calendar and map.

