Exposition Boulevard sidewalk improvement project complete

A transformational sidewalk project on Exposition Boulevard in West Austin is now complete, say Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation.

The new improvements extend from Bonnie Road to West 35th Street and include new and repaired sidewalks, curb ramps, pedestrian crossings, and intersection safety improvements. This work completes a fully ADA-accessible route on either side of Exposition Boulevard from Lake Austin Boulevard all the way to West 35th Street, say the departments.

The improvements also create a safer route for students to walk or bike to nearby Casis Elementary School and O. Henry Middle School and safer access for everyone to neighborhood day care centers, libraries, churches, stores, and parks, say the departments.

"Every child should be able to walk or bike to school safely," said Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter (District 10), where the improvements are located. "While these safe routes are created for students and families, the improvements benefit everyone who walks, bikes, or rolls in the neighborhood."

The project installed:

More than 15,000 linear feet, or three miles, of new or rehabilitated sidewalks

Nine pedestrian crossing improvements along Exposition Boulevard, Westover Road, and Hillview Road, including the installation of seven new pedestrian crossing islands

Over 40 curb ramps repaired or installed

More than 1,000 feet of new curb and gutter

An intersection reconfiguration at Bridle Path and Exposition Boulevard to close a slip lane and replaced pavement with vegetation and create a safer bicycle and pedestrian route through Exposition Boulevard

An eight-foot-wide shared use path on the west side of Exposition Boulevard from Gilbert Street to Bonnie Road

The project was managed by Austin Public Works’ Sidewalk Program, designed by Austin Transportation’s Street Design team, and was delivered through an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. Construction began in June 2021.

