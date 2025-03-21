Temporary ground stop at Austin airport due to traffic controller staffing lifted

The Brief FAA issues ground stop at ABIA due to traffic controller issues Flights from Houston, Dallas and New Orleans were affected



The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a temporary ground stop for arriving flights from certain cities into Austin.

Why was there a ground stop at Austin airport?

The backstory:

The FAA says a ground stop was issued for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and that flights from Houston, Dallas and New Orleans were not being allowed to land.

Officials said it was issued because there were not enough traffic controllers.

Departing flights were not affected.

What they're saying:

"The FAA is pausing some flights to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to staffing in the air traffic control tower," the FAA says.

What you can do:

ABIA says while the ground stop has now been lifted, travelers should stay in touch with their airlines.

A spokesperson with ABIA says the airport expects it will take a couple of hours or so for flight schedules into Austin from affected airports to get back on schedule.

Dig deeper:

Recent numbers from the FAA show just how understaffed the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is when it comes to air traffic controllers.

"We are in the top five airports with the greatest shortage of air traffic controllers," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Democrat of Austin.

So how bad is it? The FAA provided numbers to FOX 7 Austin in response to a Freedom of Information request.

In January 2025, the FAA says only 32 controller positions were filled, compared to the target number of 60. That's just 53%. Those numbers were unchanged from six months prior.

"You've done what no other reporter has done and gone out and actually get the data from the FAA instead of just accepting the propaganda that they put out," said Doggett.

The situation has largely gotten worse over time.

In January 2024, the target number was lower, at 42 controllers. Back then, 35 of those positions were filled, or 83%. Two years earlier, there was a target of 38 controllers, of which 35 were filled, or 92%.

"We've gone backwards as the target has gone up," said Doggett.