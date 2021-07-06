Fairfield homeowner shoots and kills intruder with .357 Magnum

Fairfield police are investigating exactly what happened after a homeowner shot and killed a suspected intruder.

The shooting death occurred on Tuesday at about 8:30 a.m., when a man knocked on the door, kicked the door open and broke into the house on Vintage Valley Drive after receiving no response, Fairfield police said.

The homeowner saw the suspect on his surveillance camera and shot at him twice with his legally owned .357 Magnum, according to a Facebook post from Councilwoman Catherine Moy.

The suspect fled the house and collapsed across the street.

The homeowner called 911. And the police arrived to find the suspect on the ground with a loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine next to his body. He was pronounced dead about 9 a.m., police said.

Police say the man who was killed 27 years old, came from Suisun City and that he was on parole for a home invasion in Alameda County.

"Whatever the motive was, it does not look like it was peaceful or legal," Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said. "We know the suspect was armed with a handgun, semi-automatic with magazines. As far as I know, there was no known relationship between the homeowner, who are the victims here, and the suspect."

Fairfield police describe the homeowner, and his wife who was home at the time, as a couple in their 60s. Police said that he "feared for his life," which is why he shot the gun. They were eating breakfast at the time of the break-in.

Anyone with information about this home invasion is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.