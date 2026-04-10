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Austin weather: Severe storms possible with main threats hail, strong winds

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Published  April 10, 2026 10:39am CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin
Austin weather: Storms coming to Central Texas

Austin weather: Storms coming to Central Texas

Keep those umbrellas handy! Zack Shields talks rain and more in his full forecast.

The Brief

    • Severe storms possible this weekend
    • Small to moderate sized hail and strong wind gusts are main threats

AUSTIN, Texas - The downpours we had yesterday are just a preview of what is heading this way.

The backstory:

An upper low in South Texas will generate more scattered storms and send them this way between 4 and 8 p.m. 

Lightning will be main threat for Friday and Saturday with rain totals under a half an inch. 

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking a stronger Western low interacting with the West Texas dryline to increase storm coverage and intensity Sunday afternoon. Thiis is when the area will be under a marginal to slight risk of severe storms. 

Why you should care:

Keep a close eye on the sky late in the weekend for small to moderate sized hail and wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph. 

Don't want the severe weather, but 1 to 3" of rain would be nice the next seven days.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. 

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

The Source: Information from meteorologist Zack Shields.

WeatherAustin