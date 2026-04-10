Austin weather: Severe storms possible with main threats hail, strong winds

The Brief Severe storms possible this weekend Small to moderate sized hail and strong wind gusts are main threats



The downpours we had yesterday are just a preview of what is heading this way.

The backstory:

An upper low in South Texas will generate more scattered storms and send them this way between 4 and 8 p.m.

Lightning will be main threat for Friday and Saturday with rain totals under a half an inch.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking a stronger Western low interacting with the West Texas dryline to increase storm coverage and intensity Sunday afternoon. Thiis is when the area will be under a marginal to slight risk of severe storms.

Why you should care:

Keep a close eye on the sky late in the weekend for small to moderate sized hail and wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph.

Don't want the severe weather, but 1 to 3" of rain would be nice the next seven days.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.