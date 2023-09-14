Fall Pecan Street Festival returns to downtown Austin

The 2023 Fall Pecan Street Festival is back this weekend in downtown Austin's historic Sixth Street district.

The popular event is one of the largest and longest-running arts and crafts and music festivals in the nation.

Attendees can check out hundreds of local and national artists, as well as three stages of live music, various food vendors throughout the festival and lots of kid-friendly activities.

Admission is free.