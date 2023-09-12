New banners, street signs debut in Red River Cultural District

New custom street signs and banners have made their debut in the Red River Cultural District in downtown Austin.

The signs adorn key intersections from 7th Street to 12th Street along Red River Street and also serve as tribute to local artists and venues.

The signs and banners were designed by Austin artist Bart Kibbe and showcase the district's unique logo. The banners also incorporate phrases like the district’s rallying cry, "Defend Red River" and build upon previous designs, says the District.

The debut also coincides with the one-year milestone of the City of Austin's Red River Area Improvements project, which includes:

Enhanced sidewalks

Pedestrian plazas

Safety upgrades at intersections

Pedestrian-scale solar lighting

Installation of planters and native landscaping

The signs and banners were a collaborative effort between the City of Austin’s Economic Development Department, Transportation and Public Works Department, and the Red River Cultural District.