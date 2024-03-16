3 killed in Falls Township shootings that prompted shelter-in-place, suspect remains at-large

article

Authorities in Bucks County have identified a suspect in a series of deadly shootings that prompted a shelter-in-place order early Saturday morning.

Police say they are searching for 26-year-old Andre Gordon, who was last seen driving a stolen vehicle.

Police first responded to Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township just before 9 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

According to police, Gordon shot and killed two people at a home on the block and fled in a stolen vehicle. He then drove to Edgewood Lane around 9 a.m. and fatally shot a third person before fleeing the scene.

Police at the scene on Edgewood Lane in Falls Township after reports of a shooting.

Then, around 9:15 a.m., police say he carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The driver of that vehicle was not harmed.

According to police, it is believed that Gordon knew all of the victims who were fatally shot. He is also believed to currently be homeless and has ties to Trenton, New Jersey.

He was last seen operating a 2016, dark grey Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania plate reading KFR-1534.

Police provided photos of the vehicle, and Gordon, who remains at large.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that local authorities are requesting additional resources from neighboring departments, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey State Police.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled as a result of the shelter-in-place, and several local businesses in the area also closed temporarily.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a Levittown native, took to X following the incident - which he referred to as an ‘active shooter.’

