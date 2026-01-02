Family of Christmas Eve fatal hit-and-run in Austin still seeks answers

The Brief A 35-year-old woman was killed by a car on Christmas Eve in South Austin. Police say the driver stayed on scene and wasn’t impaired, but the family questions the findings. Investigators say the case is ongoing, with crash reconstruction and video review underway.



The family of a pedestrian who was killed on Christmas Eve is searching for answers.

Pedestrian killed Christmas Eve

Ariana Williams

The backstory:

On Dec. 24, at about 8:14 p.m., police say a pedestrian was hit by a car on Slaughter Lane near Francia Trail. Family of the victim identified her as Arianna Williams, 35.

"Even though she was going through her issues and struggling, my daughter was a sweet, kind person, and she was loved by everybody," Toni Savage, Arianna's mother, said.

APD says the driver of the car stayed on scene, wasn't impaired, and is cooperating. However, Williams' family believes there should be a more thorough investigation. They say the extent of her injuries makes them think the driver was speeding.

"That made me feel like maybe the driver was going way above 40 mph when he hit her," Savage said.

They believe she was trying to cross the street when she was hit.

"I understand that the road is 40 mph, but when I was taking pictures and everything, people are driving really fast on that road," Derrick Savage, Arianna's stepfather, said.

Family seeks answers

Ariana Williams

Williams' family wants to make sure any surveillance cameras are reviewed, so they can see exactly what happened.

"I just wanted to make sure that her case is thoroughly researched and that those cameras are checked, and we are provided correct information about her death," Savage said.

They also say they still don't know where her belongings are.

"My daughter always has her information with her, her bags, everything with her everywhere she goes. We weren't told, where are her belongings? They had to identify her through her fingerprints," Savage said.

FOX 7 asked APD about their concerns. APD says in a statement:

"This is an open and ongoing investigation, and it is being investigated thoroughly.

At all fatalities, the surviving driver is tested by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) to see if they are intoxicated and if so, appropriate charges are filed.

We are in the process of looking at speeds and a reconstruction of the crash will be completed. Detectives did canvass for video in the area of the crash. Further details will be provided to the family once they are obtained.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477."

What you can do:

"I still want to make sure that her case is accurately checked out, because my daughter was not homeless. She had a place to live," Savage said. "She had family around that could help her if she needed help."

The case was Austin's 93rd fatal crash of 2025. The most recent data from 2025 shows there were 94 fatal crashes resulting in 98 deaths.