Family, friends remember Texas DPS trooper who died in crash

The Brief Texas DPS Trooper Jerry Wayne Adamick Jr. died in a crash On Sept. 15, Adamick was responding to a call in San Jacinto County, when his vehicle left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire Family and friends spoke at his funeral



Friends, family, and law enforcement honored a Texas DPS trooper who died in the line of duty.

As of now, there’s still no word on what caused the deadly crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Remembering DPS Trooper Jerry Wayne Adamick Jr.

What they're saying:

"He was truly a hero, and he lost his life, running, rushing to answer the call," said a speaker at the funeral.

That’s how friends described 44-year-old DPS Trooper Jerry Wayne Adamick Jr. who gave his life in service.

Hundreds gathered in Huntsville to say their final goodbyes on Tuesday.

"Thank you, Jay, for showing us so much love, thank you for all the laughter, thank you for all the memories, thank you for taking care of our momma," said one of his daughters.

On September 15, Adamick was responding to a call in San Jacinto County, just after 9 p.m., when his vehicle left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire.

Adamick served in the Army for two decades, including several tours overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan before joining DPS.

Texas DPS trooper Jerry Wayne Adamick Jr.

"He was a man who gave his life to serve this nation, to serve all of us, served the state, served his family. He lived in many ways to serve," said another speaker.

But he was much more than a soldier and DPS trooper. He leaves behind his wife, five children, and three grandchildren.

"He was always willing to stand up for what he believed in and wasn't shy to express his feelings, but what I’ll miss the most, as I’m sure most of you are also going to is his goofy side. He has the incredible talent to make you laugh in an instant," she said.

His family says being a trooper was his dream. He was also the recipient of the Veterans National Defense award.

"He checked the boxes on the big dreams, but sadly he never had enough time to enjoy them," said another speaker.

Stories, tears, and laughter captured the man behind the uniform. It's a legacy his loved ones promise to carry for years to come.