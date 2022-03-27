Family of 13-year-old killed behind wheel calling for justice 2 weeks after apparent road rage shooting

The family of a 13-year-old boy killed while behind the wheel in an apparent road rage shooting held a benefit in his honor on Sunday.

The victim’s family says they can’t speak to why or how the 13-year-old ended up behind the wheel in the first place, but they say all kids make mistakes and that he didn’t deserve to die because of his mistake.

"Cherish your children, cherish them, because you don’t know when you’ll ever see them again. You don’t know if you’ll ever see them again," said Michael Jimenez, father of 13-year-old Joseph Jimenez.

Joseph was shot and killed in what the family believes was a road rage incident. It happened on March 17 around 1 a.m.

"It’s been really tough. Parents shouldn’t bury their children," Jimenez said.

Police say Joseph was behind the wheel, another 13-year-old was on the passenger’s side and another teen was in the back seat. They were driving on I-610 near 200 North Loop East when someone inside a black Chevy Tahoe started shooting into the car.

Joseph died at the hospital from his injuries, the 13-year-old passenger was also shot but is expected to recover, and the third teen wasn’t injured.

"He was a good kid, he just got caught up in a bad situation, that’s what happened," said Jimenez.

Joseph's aunt told FOX 26 that all teens make mistakes, but they should be able to live and learn from them.

"He didn’t have permission to be on the road. We always pray our children make the best decisions, but nobody can make decisions for anyone else," said Amber Jimenez.

The suspect responsible for killing Joseph is still on the loose. His family says nothing we’ll ever bring their loved one back, but they won’t rest until the person responsible is behind bars.

Anyone with information is asked to pick up the phone and call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.