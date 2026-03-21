Austin expects traffic delays this week as Vice President JD Vance visits

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The Brief Vice President JD Vance’s visit will cause traffic delays and closures in Austin. Roads near the airport and downtown will be impacted Monday through Tuesday. Officials urge drivers to plan alternate routes and expect disruptions.



The City of Austin expects closures and delays Monday and Tuesday as U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit.

JD Vance to visit Austin

Vance's visit will impact traffic, Austin announced Saturday, causing delays in some areas.

The City of Austin is reminding residents to expect traffic delays and potential street closures from the morning of Monday to the evening of Tuesday. Street closures for Monday morning are between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Cesar Chavez Street from Red River to Brazos streets. The street closures around Cesar Chavez Street are expected to last overnight.

The city recommends that residents:

Plan alternative routes to avoid delays.

Use public transportation options; some routes may be adjusted to accommodate the closures.

Avoid parking along any part of the route.

For a list of all street closures in Austin, visit Austin Transportation and Public Works' webpage.