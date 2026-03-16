Austin weather: Red Flag Warning in place as cold front moves in

A Red Flag Warning is in place for most of the area as a cold front moves in.

The warning was issued due to high winds and low dew points.

It will be in place until 8 p.m.

By the numbers:

Temperatures began the day in the 30s and 40s and highs will only reach the 50s.

Winds will decrease throughout the day and it will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow (3/17) morning will be even colder than this morning, but after that the temperatures will increase again.

Temperatures will steadily increase, starting in the 60s tomorrow and then getting back into the 90s by the end of the week.

Don't expect any rain, as chances are low to none in the next seven days.