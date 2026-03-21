Texas Longhorns advance in NCAA tournament after beating Gonzaga

Image 1 of 5 ▼ PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 21: Dailyn Swain #3 of the Texas Longhorns dunks the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 21, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Brief



The Texas Longhorns are moving forward in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Bulldogs couldn't keep up with the Longhorns in the second-round game in Portland, Oregon, losing with a final score of 68-74.

No. 3 Gonzaga was down 33-35 to no. 11 Texas by the end of the first half, and never managed to bring it back during the second half.

The stats were close for the game, but Texas kept it ahead in most areas, putting up 52% for field goals and 33% for three-pointers.

Key players for Texas

Center Matas Vokietaitis scored 17 points and made 7 of 11 field goals.

Guard Jordan Pope scored 17 points and made 3 of 8 three-pointers.

Forward Nic Codie scored 12 points and made both of his free throws for the game.

What it means

With the loss, Gonzaga drops from the tournament, and the Longhorns are set to face the winner of a Sunday game between Miami and Purdue in a third-round game Thursday.