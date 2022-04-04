Family of 25-year-old killed in Sixth Street mass shooting in June 2021 prepares for hearing

The family of a 25-year-old killed in the Sixth Street mass shooting in June 2021 is getting ready for a hearing on Tuesday.

It was a chaotic scene on June 12, 2021. The gunfire that erupted on Sixth Street left more than a dozen people hurt. Doug Kantor, 25, was the only victim who did not survive.

He was in the entertainment district visiting Austin with friends when two rival groups from Killeen had a confrontation.

Austin police eventually arrested De'Ondre Jermirris White, who was 19 years old at the time. De'Ondre White is charged with murder and 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident prompted calls for changes in security tactics on Sixth Street, but Kantor's family is now in to Austin to see what the Travis County judicial system will do. In a social media post Sunday night, Nick Kantor, Doug's brother stated,

"My family and I would appreciate any and all support from the people of Austin to seek justice for my brother and change for your city so that these tragedies that have rocked your city come to an end!!!"

Kantor went on to criticize city council, Mayor Steve Adler along with the DA Jose Garza saying what they have done to Austin is "disgusting and needs to stop!"

A big concern for the family is how the DA has, so far, handled the investigation. In late June, Garza announced he was dropping charges against two teenagers who were involved in the confrontation and originally identified as suspects in the shooting.

The move prompted FOX 7 to ask the DA why he was not holding the two accountable as accessories. He responded by saying it was in the best interest of the case.

The hearing for White will be before Travis County Judge Brad Urritia at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

