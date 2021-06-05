Family of Alex Gonzales Jr. hold memorial 6 months after his death

A memorial was held in honor of Alex Gonzales Jr. and Garrett Foster in East Austin Saturday evening.

Gonzales was killed in an officer-involved shooting in January. Foster was killed during a protest last summer.

"It's a struggle for us every day still," said Elizabeth Gonzales, mother of Alex Gonzales Jr.

Family, friends, and supporters gathered at the 2500 block of Wickersham Lane to remember Alex Gonzales Jr. six months later.

"Not seeing him every day, not talking to him, not laughing with him. We miss everything about him," said Elizabeth.

Back in January of this year, Gonzales was shot and killed by an off-duty Austin police officer in an alleged road rage incident. When backup arrived, another officer killed Gonzales.

After being delayed multiple times, the Austin Police Department finally released bodycam footage of the incident. The family says that is not enough. They want the officers responsible to be charged for Gonzales’ death.

"I’m not going to disappear. They're not gonna forget me. They're not gonna forget my son's name either," said Elizabeth.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The night Gonzales was killed, his fiance and infant child were with him in the car. His fiance was also shot, but survived. At the memorial, they were both there to support Gonzales.

"We're gonna make it through. We're going to try to do the best we can for him and be there for our grandbaby," said Elizabeth.

Alex Gonzales Sr, the father of Gonzales Jr, says it's his mission to get justice for his son and make sure his grandchild remembers who his father was.

"Grandpa's going to always be there for you, and I'm gonna tell him what his daddy was like."

Also in attendance at the memorial was Garrett Foster’s fiance. On July 25th, 2020, Sgt Daniel Perry drove into a crowd of protesters and fatally shot Foster who was participating.

The group who held the protest gave a list of five demands. Their demands are as follows:

Advertisement