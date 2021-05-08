Dozens march to honor man killed in officer-involved shooting

Its been five months since Alex Gonzales Jr. was killed in an officer-involved shooting. Today, a march for justice started at the gates of Huston-Tillotson University in Alex's honor with his family leading the way.

"We have to come together and fight for justice so we can stop the killing of our brothers and sisters by APD here in Austin," said Bertha Rendon Delgado, organizer.

On January 5th of this year, Alex Gonzales was shot by an off-duty police officer in an alleged road rage incident. When backup arrived, APD says Gonzales wasn't following commands and a second officer shot him again and killed him.

Since then, body cam footage has been released of the incident. Alex’s family says he didn't deserve this. They say he was just trying to protect the mother of his child and his baby who were both in the car when it happened.

"I really don't have much to say, but I'm going to get justice for my son," said Elizabeth Gonzales, mother of Alex Gonzales Jr.

The march for justice was led by the parents of Alex. It ended at Chicano Park where a mural of their son was waiting for them.

"Them two cops are going to go to jail and they're going to pay what they did because my family's not the same. We're never, never going to be the same again without my son. He was everything to us," said Elizabeth.

Dozens of people come out to support the family including Brenda Ramos. Brenda’s son Mike was also shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting back in April of 2020. The Officer who pulled the trigger and killed her son has since been charged with murder.

Brenda says she’s here to support the Gonzales family. "We're going to get through this. For all those who need justice: Alex, Mike, everybody who is calling for justice. It's gonna be done."

The family says they are very happy to have this support, but they would give it all up to have Alex back.

"I’ve got a hole in my heart and I don't know if it'll heal, but they say, time will heal. We'll find out," said Alex Gonzales Sr., father of Alex Gonzales Jr.