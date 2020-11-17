Family of sibling teens killed in Pflugerville crash speaks out

Pflugerville police are investigating a crash that killed two Weiss High School students.

Armanee Head continues to reflect on the plethora of memories she shared with her cousins,15-year-old Lee Anthony and 17-year-old Le'Nyce Fisher. “Me and Le'Nyce would laugh, hug, talk about boys, talk about basketball,” she said jokingly.

The family said Le'Nyce picked up her brother and they were driving along Pflugerville Parkway Wednesday morning when they say a car, ran a red light, and struck theirs. The horrible news came as a shock. “Not my cousins. No that never happens in our family, we don’t lose people like that. They are good people,” said Head.

Both attended Weiss High School. Le'Nyce played volleyball and basketball. Lee Anthony played basketball, football, and baseball. “They were amazing people. They were athletes, they had so much going for them. We were going to graduate together,” said Head.

“The athletic department is definitely going to miss them. They will miss the charisma, personality. My nephew is a real social butterfly,” said Ronnita Coleman, aunt.

Coleman said she is trying to help her brother and the rest of the family through the grieving process. They were her brother's only children. “When we lost the kids, we all lost a piece of us. Whenever I was having a bad day, I was guaranteed a smile, and guaranteed laughter for sure with these two,” said Coleman.

Pflugerville police say the investigation is still ongoing.

The Fisher family is hoping their story can remind all to look out for everyone on the road. “Drive safe and just pay attention to the road. Be considerate of others. You're not just driving for yourself, you are driving for others around you,” said Jessie Davis, cousin.

To donate to help with funeral and bereavement expenses, click here. Or you can visit Frost Bank and ask to add funds to the Memorial Account for Lee Anthony and Le’Nyce Fisher.

