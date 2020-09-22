Family of South Austin cold case victim pleading for answers

The friends and family of an Austin cold case victim are once again pleading for those who know anything to come forward. Tuesday marked 6 years since Joe “Mikey” Montemayor was killed in South Austin.

According to APD, he was visiting the Travis Park apartments with friends when they got a 911 call. When officers arrived he was on the ground bleeding, and later pronounced dead.

Six years later still no answers.

“We are patiently waiting for them to come forward and we want justice for my brother, we want justice for his daughter, and we want justice for my mother because no family deserves to go through this at all,” said Christianna Montemayor, Mikey’s sister, “He was a very loving person, he was an amazing father while he was here.”

Friends and family of Mikey meet every year near the scene, asking for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“I know you’re scared but we are in pain as well. Y’all should think about us, anybody who knows something about my brother should think about our pain ever night knowing the person who did this to him is not behind bars,” said Montemayor.

His daughter along with everyone else wrote letters on balloons as a way to remember and honor their loved one. “I wrote Mikey’s world, that’s the saying we say to keep his name alive basically we are saying we are living in his world,” said Montemayor.

APD is offering a reward for information on this cold case. If you have any information and wish to remain anonymous you are urged to contact them.