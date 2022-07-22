Family of teen murdered in northeast Austin seek answers

The family of Quade Goode has been left with a huge void in their lives.

"Quade was an awesome fiery kid. He just brought a lot of joy to everyone," said LaToya Erskine, his mother.

The 15-year-old was shot to death on July 9 in the middle of the day in northeast Austin inside the Copperfield Neighborhood Park near the trail.

"All we know right now is that my son was shot in these woods, and he was with two other people. One went to the hospital, he's released, that's as far as we've gotten," said Erskine.

Austin police said there is one suspect, and one person of interest, but provided no details of exactly how things unfolded. No arrests have been made.

"He was working with his dad, came back home and left out the door to hang with some friends like he always does. I’m like 'where is Quade, it's 7 p.m.' He never answered. Quade had a curfew, he knows to meet that curfew, and he didn't show up, I knew something was wrong then," said Erskine.

Goode's murder was one of three that occurred in a 24-hour period in Austin.

"It's like an epidemic within a pandemic of gun violence amongst our young children," said Erskine. "I don’t know if it's gang violence, I don’t know if it's children between a certain age that are home alone unattended."

Friday, the family visited a makeshift memorial at the site of the crime, made by an unknown source.

"We love him and if anybody knows anything please let us know. We need to know what happened we don't know what happened," said Tiffany Harris, a family friend.

"Please say something. We need that, we need that closure," said Rochelle Erskine, Goode’s aunt.

While police put the pieces of the puzzle together, this family is left with more questions than answers. What they really seek is the truth.

"We've heard a lot of stories, but a lot of stories are not accurate, and we just want to put things together the right way," said Erskine.

If you have any information about the case, call 512-472-TIPS. The family said a reward is being offered.