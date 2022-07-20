Expand / Collapse search

Austin teen killed in shooting identified, police search for person of interest

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Northeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the victim who died after he was shot in Northeast Austin and police say they are looking for a person of interest. 

Police say 15-year-old Quade Goode was found shot on July 9 at around 5:17 p.m. 

Officers responded to the July 9 call from a man reporting someone shot him near the Copperfield Trails located in the 1400 block of Blakeney Lane. 

When APD and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived they took the unidentified man to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Austin police investigating 3 homicides in 24 hours

According to police, all incidents seem to be isolated.

During the investigation, officers checked the area and found Goode lying on the trail in the same area police received the call. Goode died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation reveals that at least three people were present during the shooting, which resulted in two of them getting shot. A person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 39th homicide of 2022.