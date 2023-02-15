Family raises over $250,000 for pizza delivery worker who fell on their porch

article

A South Carolina family showed generosity and compassion for a Domino's worker who fell while delivering pizzas to their home.

The family created a GoFundMe page and has raised $254,438 as of Wednesday to help Barbara Gillespie. Lacey Keighron launched the fundraising effort and shared on her Facebook page that Gillespie was retiring.

"Barbara put in her 2 week notice at work yesterday!!! She’s officially retiring! So excited for her," Keighron wrote on Feb. 9.

Domino's provided a statement to FOX Television Stations writing:

"Barbara is a beloved member of our family and she was recently honored with Team Member of the Year for 2022 within my company. She is also a favorite of our customers and always has a smile on her face. We are all very thrilled that these caring customers were able to help her transform her life so meaningfully. We are very happy for her."

Keighron tells FOX that her family speaks to Gillespie daily and explains what motivated her family to help the 72-year-old woman.

"Our motivation really was that both of our fathers (Keighron’s father and her husband Kevin's father) retired late in life and both died from terminal cancer. It really resonated in our hearts when we saw her (Gillespie) still working at her age and reminded us of both our fathers."

Doorbell camera video posted on Keighron's TikTok page shows Gillespie delivering pizzas to the family's home. Gillespie walked toward the front door with pizza boxes in one hand and a bag in the other. She steps up to the porch, trips, and drops the food. Keighron’s husband steps outside to offer Gillespie help and asked her if she was alright.

Keighron told The State in South Carolina that she contacted the local Domino’s manager to ask for Gillespie‘s last name to make her the beneficiary of the GoFundMe money. The media outlet noted that Keighron and her daughters visited the Domino’s store where Gillespie worked and shared the good news with her.

The State reported Gillespie’s last day with Domino’s is Feb. 16. Keighron shared with the media outlet that Gillespie told her she plans to take a cruise and travel to Europe during her retirement.

